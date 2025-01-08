McMullen leads Georgia State against Georgia Southern after 22-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (5-10, 1-2 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-7, 1-2 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (5-10, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts Georgia Southern after Nicholas McMullen scored 22 points in Georgia State’s 94-70 win against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Panthers are 4-4 on their home court. Georgia State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 1-2 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Georgia State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Georgia State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zarigue Nutter is averaging 14.8 points for the Panthers.

Nakavieon White is averaging 12.9 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.