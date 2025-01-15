McMiller leads Rutgers against No. 22 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-9, 0-6 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7…

Michigan State Spartans (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-9, 0-6 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces No. 22 Michigan State after Kiyomi McMiller scored 33 points in Rutgers’ 69-62 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 8-5 in home games. Rutgers is ninth in the Big Ten with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Destiny Adams averaging 6.7.

The Spartans are 3-2 in conference play. Michigan State is fifth in the Big Ten with 12.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Grace Vanslooten averaging 2.9.

Rutgers averages 69.3 points, 10.0 more per game than the 59.3 Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.1 per game Rutgers allows.

The Scarlet Knights and Spartans square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMiller is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, while averaging 20.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

Jaddan Simmons is averaging 6.4 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 11.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

