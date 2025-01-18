McMillan scores 31, Canisius knocks off Fairfield 78-67

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Paul McMillan IV’s 31 points led Canisius over Fairfield 78-67 on Saturday. McMillan shot 9 for…

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Paul McMillan IV’s 31 points led Canisius over Fairfield 78-67 on Saturday.

McMillan shot 9 for 16 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 11 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Golden Griffins (2-16, 2-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tana Kopa scored 21 points while going 7 of 13 from the floor, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line and added five rebounds. Jasman Sangha had 13 points and finished 6 of 11 from the field.

Jamie Bergens led the Stags (7-11, 3-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Fairfield also got 16 points and six rebounds from Prophet Johnson. Deon Perry had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.