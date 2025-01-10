McMillan scores 30, Canisius defeats Rider 85-67

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Paul McMillan IV put up 30 points as Canisius beat Rider 85-67 on Friday night to…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Paul McMillan IV put up 30 points as Canisius beat Rider 85-67 on Friday night to snap a 14-game losing streak.

McMillan added seven rebounds and five assists for the Golden Griffins (1-14, 1-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tana Kopa scored 16 points, going 6 of 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range). Dylan Godfrey had 16 points and went 5 of 7 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range).

Zion Cruz finished with 23 points and two blocks for the Broncs (4-11, 0-4). Rider also got 18 points from Tariq Ingraham. Jay Alvarez finished with 10 points. The loss was the Broncs’ ninth in a row.

