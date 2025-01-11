McMillan leads Canisius against Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-7, 0-4 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-14, 1-3 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-7, 0-4 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-14, 1-3 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts Saint Peter’s after Paul McMillan IV scored 30 points in Canisius’ 85-67 win against the Rider Broncs.

The Golden Griffins are 1-5 on their home court. Canisius averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Peacocks have gone 0-4 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s ranks sixth in the MAAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Armoni Zeigler averaging 4.8.

Canisius averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 5.7 per game Saint Peter’s allows. Saint Peter’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.0 percentage points lower than Canisius has allowed to its opponents (49.8%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tana Kopa averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Griffins, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

Marcus Randolph averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 23.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.