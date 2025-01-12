McMillan leads Canisius against Saint Peter’s

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-7, 0-4 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-14, 1-3 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-7, 0-4 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-14, 1-3 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -6; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on Saint Peter’s after Paul McMillan IV scored 30 points in Canisius’ 85-67 win over the Rider Broncs.

The Golden Griffins are 1-5 in home games. Canisius has a 0-9 record against opponents above .500.

The Peacocks are 0-4 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s averages 68.8 points while outscoring opponents by 2.5 points per game.

Canisius is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.1% Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 68.8 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than the 80.9 Canisius allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McMillan is scoring 20.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Golden Griffins.

Bryce Eaton is averaging 9.2 points for the Peacocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 64.7 points, 23.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

