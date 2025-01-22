McMillan leads Canisius against Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart Pioneers (6-12, 2-5 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (2-16, 2-5 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts Sacred Heart after Paul McMillan IV scored 31 points in Canisius’ 78-67 victory over the Fairfield Stags.

The Golden Griffins are 1-6 on their home court. Canisius has a 0-9 record against teams above .500.

The Pioneers are 2-5 in conference matchups. Sacred Heart averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Canisius scores 64.2 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 75.4 Sacred Heart allows. Sacred Heart averages 74.2 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 79.1 Canisius allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Palesse is averaging 4.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. McMillan is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games.

Tanner Thomas is shooting 48.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Pioneers. Griffin Barrouk is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 24.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

