McMahon and Colgate host Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (4-12, 1-4 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (13-5, 3-2 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate takes on Lafayette after Morgan McMahon scored 20 points in Colgate’s 62-54 win against the Navy Midshipmen.

The Raiders have gone 7-1 at home. Colgate ranks third in the Patriot with 14.7 assists per game led by Anne Bair averaging 3.9.

The Leopards are 1-4 in Patriot play. Lafayette allows 69.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 12.7 points per game.

Colgate is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 43.3% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Colgate gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Golembiewski is averaging 12.6 points for the Raiders.

Abby Antognoli is scoring 12.6 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Leopards.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 62.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.6 points per game.

Leopards: 2-8, averaging 59.9 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

