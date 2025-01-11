Live Radio
McLean’s 20 lead FGCU past Central Arkansas 77-71

The Associated Press

January 11, 2025, 5:07 PM

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Zavian McLean had 20 points in FGCU’s 77-71 win over Central Arkansas on Saturday.

McLean went 8 of 13 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (8-9, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jevin Muniz scored 17 points and added 12 rebounds and six assists. Rahmir Barno had 12 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line.

Elias Cato finished with 29 points and six rebounds for the Bears (5-12, 1-3). Diogo Seixas added 11 points for Central Arkansas. Layne Taylor also had 10 points, four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

