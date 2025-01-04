McLaughlin scores 30 as Northern Arizona downs Weber State 80-77

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin’s 30 points led Northern Arizona over Weber State 80-77 on Saturday night. McLaughlin also…

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Trenton McLaughlin’s 30 points led Northern Arizona over Weber State 80-77 on Saturday night.

McLaughlin also had seven rebounds for the Lumberjacks (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky Conference). Jayden Jackson scored 21 points, shooting 7 of 14 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line.

Vasilije Vucinic finished with 19 points and eight rebounds for the Wildcats (6-10, 0-2). Blaise Threatt added 15 points and six assists for Weber State. Dyson Koehler had 13 points and two steals.

A 3-pointer by McLaughlin gave NAU a 76-73 lead with 1:24 remaining. Oakland Fort made a layup and later two free throws to wrap it up for the Lumberjacks.

