McLaughlin leads Northern Arizona against Portland State after 21-point outing

Portland State Vikings (10-7, 2-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (11-7, 2-3 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -3; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts Portland State after Trenton McLaughlin scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 77-53 victory against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Lumberjacks are 8-1 in home games. Northern Arizona ranks third in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 70.4 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Vikings are 2-2 in Big Sky play. Portland State is the top team in the Big Sky with 44.1 points per game in the paint led by Terri Miller Jr. averaging 8.7.

Northern Arizona averages 79.5 points, 8.1 more per game than the 71.4 Portland State allows. Portland State averages 8.7 more points per game (79.1) than Northern Arizona gives up to opponents (70.4).

The Lumberjacks and Vikings square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McLaughlin is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Lumberjacks.

Qiant Myers is averaging 8.3 points and 6.6 assists for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 79.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Vikings: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.