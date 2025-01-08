McLaughlin leads Northern Arizona against Montana

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (9-6, 2-0 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (9-6, 2-0 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays Montana after Trenton McLaughlin scored 30 points in Northern Arizona’s 80-77 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Grizzlies are 7-0 in home games. Montana ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Joe Pridgen averaging 10.0.

The Lumberjacks are 1-1 in conference matchups. Northern Arizona is second in the Big Sky with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 3.1.

Montana makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Northern Arizona has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Northern Arizona averages 6.6 more points per game (81.7) than Montana allows (75.1).

The Grizzlies and Lumberjacks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc.

McLaughlin is averaging 22.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lumberjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

