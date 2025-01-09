McLaughlin leads Northern Arizona against Montana after 30-point performance

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (9-6, 2-0 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-5, 1-1 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (9-6, 2-0 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -7.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on Montana after Trenton McLaughlin scored 30 points in Northern Arizona’s 80-77 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Grizzlies are 7-0 in home games. Montana is eighth in the Big Sky in rebounding with 30.7 rebounds. Joe Pridgen leads the Grizzlies with 7.8 boards.

The Lumberjacks are 1-1 against conference opponents. Northern Arizona averages 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

Montana makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Northern Arizona has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Northern Arizona averages 6.6 more points per game (81.7) than Montana gives up to opponents (75.1).

The Grizzlies and Lumberjacks meet Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams is averaging 14.7 points for the Grizzlies.

McLaughlin is averaging 22.8 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lumberjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.