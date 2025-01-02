McLaughlin leads Northern Arizona against Idaho State after 22-point outing

Idaho State Bengals (5-6) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-4) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -2.5;…

Idaho State Bengals (5-6) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (9-4)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts Idaho State after Trenton McLaughlin scored 22 points in Northern Arizona’s 110-74 win against the Benedictine at Mesa Redhawks.

The Lumberjacks have gone 6-0 in home games. Northern Arizona leads the Big Sky with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 8.8.

The Bengals have gone 1-5 away from home. Idaho State ranks ninth in the Big Sky shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

Northern Arizona averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Idaho State allows. Idaho State averages 74.0 points per game, 2.7 more than the 71.3 Northern Arizona gives up.

The Lumberjacks and Bengals match up Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McLaughlin is averaging 23.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lumberjacks.

Dylan Darling is averaging 13.3 points and 5.7 assists for the Bengals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Bengals: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.