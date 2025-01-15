McLaughlin and Northern Arizona host Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (5-11, 1-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-7, 1-3 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (5-11, 1-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-7, 1-3 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona hosts Sacramento State after Trenton McLaughlin scored 24 points in Northern Arizona’s 58-53 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Lumberjacks are 7-1 on their home court. Northern Arizona averages 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Hornets are 1-2 in conference play. Sacramento State has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Arizona scores 79.6 points, 14.3 more per game than the 65.3 Sacramento State gives up. Sacramento State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Northern Arizona gives up.

The Lumberjacks and Hornets face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McLaughlin is scoring 22.6 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lumberjacks.

Jacob Holt is shooting 51.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Hornets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 79.0 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.