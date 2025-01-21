McKneely hits 6 3-pointers, Virginia ends 5-game losing streak with 74-56 win over Boston College

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaac McKneely made six 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and Virginia jumped out early and cruised…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaac McKneely made six 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and Virginia jumped out early and cruised past Boston College 74-56 on Tuesday night.

Virginia (9-10, 2-6 ACC) opened on a 16-6 run and had a double-digit lead the rest of the way. The Cavaliers ended a five-game losing steak, their longest since a nine-game ACC skid in 2010.

McKneely shot 7 of 10 from the floor and has made at least six 3s in five games this season. Andrew Rohde added 16 points and Elijah Saunders had 10 for the Cavaliers, who shot 26 of 50 (52%) from the floor and 11 of 20 (55%) from long range.

Fred Payne scored 17 points to lead Boston College (9-10, 1-7). Chad Venning added 14 points and Dion Brown had 11.

McKneely scored 12 points on four 3-pointers, and Saunders and Rohde each hit a pair of 3s and scored 10 points apiece to help Virginia build a 41-23 halftime lead. The Cavaliers shot 16 of 29 (55%) from the field and 9 of 16 (60%) from long range. Venning scored eight first-half points for Boston College.

The Cavaliers have won nine straight at home against the Eagles.

Boston College will look to snap a five-game losing streak with a road game at North Carolina on Saturday.

Virginia hosts Notre Dame on Saturday.

