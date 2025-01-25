McKeithan and the La Salle Explorers host conference foe Rhode Island

Rhode Island Rams (14-5, 3-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (10-9, 2-5 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Rhode Island Rams (14-5, 3-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (10-9, 2-5 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -1; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Corey McKeithan and La Salle host Sebastian Thomas and Rhode Island in A-10 play Saturday.

The Explorers are 7-1 in home games. La Salle has a 5-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Rams are 3-4 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island ranks sixth in the A-10 with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Javonte Brown averaging 2.4.

La Salle scores 75.5 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 72.4 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than La Salle allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKeithan is scoring 15.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Explorers. Deuce Jones is averaging 13.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.9% over the last 10 games.

David Green is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 15 points and 5.7 rebounds. Thomas is averaging 18.9 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 71.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

