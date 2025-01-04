McKee scores 14, Milwaukee takes down Detroit Mercy 64-56

DETROIT (AP) — AJ McKee had 14 points in Milwaukee’s 64-56 win over Detroit Mercy on Saturday. McKee added six…

DETROIT (AP) — AJ McKee had 14 points in Milwaukee’s 64-56 win over Detroit Mercy on Saturday.

McKee added six rebounds for the Panthers (11-5, 4-1 Horizon League). Themus Fulks scored 14 points while going 3 of 10 and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line and added five rebounds. Jamichael Stillwell had 11 points and shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line.

Orlando Lovejoy led the Titans (6-11, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

