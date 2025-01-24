McHenry leads Western Kentucky against Sam Houston after 21-point outing

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-8, 2-4 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (8-12, 1-6 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (11-8, 2-4 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (8-12, 1-6 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky visits Sam Houston after Don McHenry scored 21 points in Western Kentucky’s 77-67 loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Bearkats have gone 5-2 in home games. Sam Houston averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hilltoppers are 2-4 in conference games. Western Kentucky is seventh in the CUSA scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Babacar Faye averaging 8.8.

Sam Houston makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Western Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Western Kentucky averages 76.9 points per game, 0.4 fewer than the 77.3 Sam Houston gives up to opponents.

The Bearkats and Hilltoppers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Cameron Huefner is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

McHenry is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hilltoppers. Julius Thedford is averaging 11.3 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 3-7, averaging 76.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.