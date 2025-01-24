McGlone leads Eastern Illinois against Southern Indiana after 20-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (15-5, 7-2 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (12-6, 9-0 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts Southern Indiana after Macy McGlone scored 20 points in Eastern Illinois’ 100-46 victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 8-0 at home. Eastern Illinois is 4-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Screaming Eagles are 7-2 in OVC play. Southern Indiana is second in the OVC scoring 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Meredith Raley averaging 7.0.

Eastern Illinois averages 63.7 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 62.2 Southern Indiana allows. Southern Indiana scores 11.7 more points per game (74.0) than Eastern Illinois gives up (62.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyley Flowers is averaging 5.7 points, 4.5 assists and three steals for the Panthers. McGlone is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

Raley is shooting 52.5% and averaging 15.2 points for the Screaming Eagles. Triniti Ralston is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

