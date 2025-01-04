McGlone and Eastern Illinois host Western Illinois

Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-5, 1-2 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6, 3-0 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-5, 1-2 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (6-6, 3-0 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts Western Illinois after Macy McGlone scored 28 points in Eastern Illinois’ 77-65 win over the Lindenwood (MO) Lions.

The Panthers have gone 4-0 in home games. Eastern Illinois has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Leathernecks are 1-2 in OVC play. Western Illinois ranks third in the OVC shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

Eastern Illinois makes 39.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Western Illinois has allowed to its opponents (37.1%). Western Illinois has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.4% shooting opponents of Eastern Illinois have averaged.

The Panthers and Leathernecks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGlone is averaging 18.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Panthers.

Addi Brownfield is averaging 6.8 points, 3.3 assists and 2.2 steals for the Leathernecks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 59.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

