McGlone and Eastern Illinois host Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (15-5, 7-2 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (12-6, 9-0 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois hosts Southern Indiana after Macy McGlone scored 20 points in Eastern Illinois’ 100-46 victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 8-0 at home. Eastern Illinois is ninth in the OVC scoring 63.7 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles are 7-2 against conference opponents. Southern Indiana is second in the OVC with 14.5 assists per game led by Ali Saunders averaging 4.3.

Eastern Illinois’ average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Southern Indiana gives up. Southern Indiana has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Eastern Illinois have averaged.

The Panthers and Screaming Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGlone is averaging 18.2 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Panthers. Alex Rouse is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Vanessa Shafford is averaging 11.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Meredith Raley is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 69.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

