McGhie leads UCSD against CSU Fullerton after 24-point game

UCSD Tritons (12-2, 2-0 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (5-10, 0-3 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits CSU Fullerton after Tyler McGhie scored 24 points in UCSD’s 109-51 win over the Occidental Tigers.

The Titans have gone 4-3 in home games. CSU Fullerton has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Tritons are 2-0 in conference games. UCSD ranks fifth in the Big West scoring 31.0 points per game in the paint led by Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones averaging 10.6.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game UCSD gives up. UCSD has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of CSU Fullerton have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Oday is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Titans.

McGhie is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 18.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Tritons: 10-0, averaging 84.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 12.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

