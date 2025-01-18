McGhie and UCSD host UC Riverside

UCSD Tritons (15-3, 5-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (10-8, 3-3 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (15-3, 5-1 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (10-8, 3-3 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -9.5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits UC Riverside after Tyler McGhie scored 26 points in UCSD’s 80-54 win over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Highlanders are 6-1 on their home court. UC Riverside has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tritons are 5-1 against Big West opponents. UCSD has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UC Riverside’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game UCSD gives up. UCSD averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UC Riverside gives up.

The Highlanders and Tritons meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barrington Hargress is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 19.3 points and 4.1 assists.

McGhie is shooting 42.5% from beyond the arc with 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tritons, while averaging 17.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Tritons: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.