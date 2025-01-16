McDermott leads Western Illinois against Morehead State after 24-point performance

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-7, 2-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-9, 2-4 OVC) Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (8-7, 2-4 OVC) at Morehead State Eagles (7-9, 2-4 OVC)

Morehead, Kentucky; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois visits Morehead State after Mallory McDermott scored 24 points in Western Illinois’ 88-67 victory over the Tennessee State Tigers.

The Eagles have gone 4-3 in home games. Morehead State has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Leathernecks are 2-4 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois is third in the OVC giving up 64.9 points while holding opponents to 37.8% shooting.

Morehead State makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Western Illinois has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Western Illinois has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of Morehead State have averaged.

The Eagles and Leathernecks square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Novik is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Eagles.

Raegan McCowan is averaging 20.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Leathernecks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 12.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.