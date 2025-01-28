McDaniel leads JMU against Georgia Southern after 23-point showing

James Madison Dukes (17-4, 9-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (9-12, 2-7 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 6 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (17-4, 9-0 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (9-12, 2-7 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU visits Georgia Southern after Peyton McDaniel scored 23 points in JMU’s 76-69 victory over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Eagles have gone 4-3 at home. Georgia Southern ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Indya Green averaging 5.3.

The Dukes are 9-0 against Sun Belt opponents. JMU is third in the Sun Belt allowing 62.4 points while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

Georgia Southern’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game JMU gives up. JMU averages 71.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the 67.1 Georgia Southern gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Dukes face off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKenna Eddings is shooting 26.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.6 points and 1.5 steals. Green is shooting 47.1% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

McDaniel is shooting 43.2% and averaging 15.8 points for the Dukes. Kseniia Kozlova is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 66.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Dukes: 9-1, averaging 72.0 points, 40.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

