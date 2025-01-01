McDaniel, James Madison Dukes square off against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

James Madison Dukes (9-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (9-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-5, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Erica Lafayette and Louisiana host Peyton McDaniel and JMU in Sun Belt action.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-1 on their home court. Louisiana has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Dukes have gone 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. JMU averages 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Louisiana averages 58.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 63.5 JMU gives up. JMU averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Louisiana gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lafayette averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc.

McDaniel is averaging 13.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 58.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

