McDaniel and JMU host Marshall

Marshall Thundering Herd (5-9, 0-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (11-4, 3-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU faces Marshall after Peyton McDaniel scored 23 points in JMU’s 81-60 victory over the Texas State Bobcats.

The Dukes are 5-1 on their home court. JMU is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thundering Herd have gone 0-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

JMU scores 69.1 points per game, 2.0 more points than the 67.1 Marshall gives up. Marshall has shot at a 38.3% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 37.4% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

The Dukes and Thundering Herd match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Dukes.

Meredith Maier averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 68.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.