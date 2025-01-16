McCubbin scores 38 as Austin Peay knocks off Eastern Kentucky 97-90 in OT

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tate McCubbin scored a freshman record 38 points as Austin Peay beat Eastern Kentucky 97-90 in…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tate McCubbin scored a freshman record 38 points as Austin Peay beat Eastern Kentucky 97-90 in overtime on Thursday night.

McCubbin added six rebounds and three steals and drilled nine 3-pointers for the Governors (7-11, 2-3 Atlantic Sun Conference), who made a school record 19 3s. Tekao Carpenter scored 21 points while finishing 7 of 11 from 3-point range and added five rebounds. Anton Brookshire had 18 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 7 from the line.

George Kimble III led the Colonels (8-10, 2-3) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. Devontae Blanton added 21 points, 13 rebounds and two steals for Eastern Kentucky. Turner Buttry also put up 19 points.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Austin Peay visits Lipscomb and Eastern Kentucky hosts Bellarmine.

