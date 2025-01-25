McCray’s 24 help Jacksonville down Queens 87-77

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Robert McCray’s 24 points helped Jacksonville defeat Queens 87-77 on Saturday. McCray also added five rebounds…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Robert McCray’s 24 points helped Jacksonville defeat Queens 87-77 on Saturday.

McCray also added five rebounds for the Dolphins (13-7, 7-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jakari Spence scored 16 points while shooting 3 of 6 from the field and 9 for 11 from the line and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Kendall Munson shot 5 of 8 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points. It was the seventh straight win for the Dolphins.

The Royals (12-9, 5-3) were led by Malcolm Wilson, who recorded 14 points and five blocks. Jaxon Pollard added 13 points and seven rebounds for Queens. Yoav Berman had 11 points.

These two teams both play Wednesday. Jacksonville hosts FGCU and Queens hosts North Alabama.

