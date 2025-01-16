McCray’s 19 help Jacksonville down North Alabama 64-60

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Robert McCray had 19 points in Jacksonville’s 64-60 win over North Alabama on Thursday night. McCray…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Robert McCray had 19 points in Jacksonville’s 64-60 win over North Alabama on Thursday night.

McCray added three steals for the Dolphins (10-7, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Stephon Payne III added 12 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field while they also had 10 rebounds and four blocks. Jakari Spence had 12 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line.

The Lions (11-7, 3-2) were led by Jacari Lane, who recorded 15 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Daniel Ortiz added 13 points and nine rebounds for North Alabama. Corneilous Williams finished with 12 points.

Both teams play on Saturday. Jacksonville hosts Central Arkansas and North Alabama travels to play North Florida.

