McCray’s 19 help Jacksonville defeat Eastern Kentucky 82-75

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Robert McCray scored 19 points as Jacksonville beat Eastern Kentucky 82-75 on Saturday night.

McCray had three steals for the Dolphins (9-7, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kendall Munson scored 15 points while going 4 of 9 and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Zimi Nwokeji shot 3 for 6 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Colonels (8-9, 2-2) were led in scoring by George Kimble III, who finished with 30 points, six rebounds and six steals. Devontae Blanton added 16 points and six rebounds for Eastern Kentucky. Montavious Myrick also had 12 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Both teams next play Thursday. Jacksonville hosts North Alabama and Eastern Kentucky plays Austin Peay on the road.

