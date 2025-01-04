McCray scores 15, Jacksonville beats Austin Peay 68-44

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Robert McCray had 15 points in Jacksonville’s 68-44 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday night. McCray…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Robert McCray had 15 points in Jacksonville’s 68-44 victory over Austin Peay on Saturday night.

McCray added six rebounds for the Dolphins (7-7, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Zach Bell added 12 points and six rebounds. Zimi Nwokeji shot 4 for 8, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

LJ Thomas finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and three steals for the Governors (6-9, 1-1). Austin Peay also got 12 points and two steals from Tate McCubbin.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

