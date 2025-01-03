McCray and Jacksonville host Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (6-8, 1-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (6-7, 0-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Austin Peay Governors (6-8, 1-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (6-7, 0-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville hosts Austin Peay after Robert McCray scored 22 points in Jacksonville’s 70-65 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Dolphins are 4-1 on their home court. Jacksonville is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Governors have gone 1-0 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Jacksonville averages 70.3 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 71.4 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Jacksonville allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zimi Nwokeji averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

LJ Thomas is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Governors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 70.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Governors: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

