McCrary, Incarnate Word Cardinals to host O’Keefe and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-8, 4-2 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-7, 3-3 Southland)

San Antonio; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Raimi McCrary and Incarnate Word host Charlotte O’Keefe and UT Rio Grande Valley in Southland play.

The Cardinals are 7-2 on their home court. Incarnate Word scores 63.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Vaqueros have gone 4-2 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley ranks seventh in the Southland with 32.5 rebounds per game led by O’Keefe averaging 11.2.

Incarnate Word’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Incarnate Word allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myra Bell is averaging 7.7 points for the Cardinals.

O’Keefe is averaging 9.7 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points per game.

Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 58.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

