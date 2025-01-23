McCowan, Western Illinois Leathernecks to host Holman and the Little Rock Trojans

Little Rock Trojans (8-9, 6-2 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-8, 3-5 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Little Rock Trojans (8-9, 6-2 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-8, 3-5 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Holman and Little Rock visit Raegan McCowan and Western Illinois on Thursday.

The Leathernecks have gone 4-3 at home. Western Illinois averages 70.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Trojans have gone 6-2 against OVC opponents. Little Rock has a 1-8 record against teams over .500.

Western Illinois is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Little Rock allows to opponents. Little Rock has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 37.7% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

The Leathernecks and Trojans face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mallory McDermott is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 9.2 points. McCowan is shooting 51.0% and averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

Emerald Parker is averaging 7.2 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Trojans. Faith Lee is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Trojans: 6-4, averaging 63.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

