McCowan leads Western Illinois against Tennessee State after 21-point outing

Tennessee State Tigers (4-11, 0-5 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-7, 1-4 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tennessee State Tigers (4-11, 0-5 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-7, 1-4 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois hosts Tennessee State after Raegan McCowan scored 21 points in Western Illinois’ 73-60 loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Leathernecks have gone 3-3 in home games. Western Illinois is third in the OVC in rebounding averaging 33.6 rebounds. McCowan leads the Leathernecks with 8.1 boards.

The Tigers are 0-5 in OVC play. Tennessee State is 2-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Western Illinois averages 68.6 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 74.2 Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Western Illinois allows.

The Leathernecks and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCowan is averaging 20.9 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Leathernecks.

Saniah Parker is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 11.3 points and 1.6 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 66.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 62.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.