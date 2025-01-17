McCowan leads Western Illinois against Southern Indiana after 35-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-7, 3-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-5, 5-2 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-7, 3-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-5, 5-2 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois faces Southern Indiana after Raegan McCowan scored 35 points in Western Illinois’ 92-63 victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 9-0 in home games. Southern Indiana averages 14.8 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Ali Saunders with 4.2.

The Leathernecks are 3-4 in OVC play. Western Illinois averages 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Southern Indiana averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Southern Indiana gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanessa Shafford averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc.

McCowan is averaging 21.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Leathernecks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

