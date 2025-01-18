McCowan leads Western Illinois against Southern Indiana after 35-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-7, 3-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-5, 5-2 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (9-7, 3-4 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (13-5, 5-2 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois plays Southern Indiana after Raegan McCowan scored 35 points in Western Illinois’ 92-63 win against the Morehead State Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles are 9-0 on their home court. Southern Indiana has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Leathernecks are 3-4 in conference matchups. Western Illinois ranks fourth in the OVC giving up 64.8 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

Southern Indiana averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Western Illinois gives up. Western Illinois scores 9.1 more points per game (71.3) than Southern Indiana gives up to opponents (62.2).

The Screaming Eagles and Leathernecks meet Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vanessa Shafford is averaging 12.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Screaming Eagles.

McCowan is averaging 21.8 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Leathernecks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

