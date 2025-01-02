McCowan leads Western Illinois against SIU-Edwardsville after 25-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-5, 0-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-9, 0-2 OVC) Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (6-5, 0-2 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (2-9, 0-2 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois takes on SIU-Edwardsville after Raegan McCowan scored 25 points in Western Illinois’ 97-58 win against the Clarke Pride.

The Cougars are 2-2 on their home court. SIU-Edwardsville gives up 72.1 points and has been outscored by 12.2 points per game.

The Leathernecks have gone 0-2 against OVC opponents. Western Illinois averages 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

SIU-Edwardsville is shooting 35.3% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points lower than the 38.1% Western Illinois allows to opponents. Western Illinois has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of SIU-Edwardsville have averaged.

The Cougars and Leathernecks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macy Silvey is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 7.9 points.

Mallory McDermott is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, while averaging 8.3 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 2-8, averaging 60.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Leathernecks: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

