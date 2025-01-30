McConell leads Duquesne against VCU after 20-point game

VCU Rams (10-11, 4-5 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (13-6, 4-4 A-10) Pittsburgh; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts…

VCU Rams (10-11, 4-5 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (13-6, 4-4 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts VCU after Megan McConnell scored 20 points in Duquesne’s 67-57 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

The Dukes have gone 9-3 in home games. Duquesne is sixth in the A-10 with 30.9 points per game in the paint led by Jerni Kiaku averaging 10.0.

The Rams are 4-5 in A-10 play. VCU has a 6-9 record against teams above .500.

Duquesne makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than VCU has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). VCU has shot at a 38.8% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The Dukes and Rams face off Thursday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McConell is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 19.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 4.1 steals. Kiaku is shooting 47.4% and averaging 12.0 points over the past 10 games.

Mary-Anna Asare is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Rams. Zoli Khalil is averaging 10.6 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 57.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

