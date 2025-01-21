McConell and the Duquesne Dukes visit conference foe La Salle

Duquesne Dukes (12-6, 3-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-13, 1-6 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: A-10…

Duquesne Dukes (12-6, 3-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-13, 1-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes La Salle and Duquesne meet on Wednesday.

The Explorers have gone 4-4 in home games. La Salle allows 68.8 points and has been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

The Dukes are 3-4 in conference matchups. Duquesne ranks fifth in the A-10 shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

La Salle is shooting 36.5% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 39.6% Duquesne allows to opponents. Duquesne has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

The Explorers and Dukes meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joan Quinn is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Explorers, while averaging 8.3 points and 1.5 steals.

Megan McConnell is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 19 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.2 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.