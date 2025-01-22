McConell and the Duquesne Dukes visit conference foe La Salle

Duquesne Dukes (12-6, 3-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-13, 1-6 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ashleigh…

Duquesne Dukes (12-6, 3-4 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (7-13, 1-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ashleigh Connor and La Salle host Megan McConnell and Duquesne in A-10 action Wednesday.

The Explorers have gone 4-4 at home. La Salle has a 3-11 record against teams above .500.

The Dukes are 3-4 in A-10 play. Duquesne is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

La Salle averages 59.0 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 66.9 Duquesne allows. Duquesne has shot at a 42.9% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 43.6% shooting opponents of La Salle have averaged.

The Explorers and Dukes match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor is averaging 11.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Explorers. Joan Quinn is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McConell is averaging 19 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 4.2 steals for the Dukes. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

