McConell and Duquesne host Fordham

Fordham Rams (7-6, 1-1 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (9-4, 0-2 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts Fordham after Megan McConnell scored 24 points in Duquesne’s 65-63 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Dukes have gone 8-1 at home. Duquesne is ninth in the A-10 with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by McConell averaging 5.6.

The Rams are 1-1 against A-10 opponents. Fordham ranks second in the A-10 scoring 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Taylor Donaldson averaging 8.0.

Duquesne averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Fordham gives up. Fordham averages 63.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 67.5 Duquesne gives up to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McConell is averaging 19.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.8 steals for the Dukes.

Donaldson is scoring 18.5 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 11.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

