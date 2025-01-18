McComb and the New Hampshire Wildcats visit conference foe NJIT

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-15, 2-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (3-15, 0-3 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-15, 2-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (3-15, 0-3 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -2; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tim Moore Jr. and NJIT host Anthony McComb III and New Hampshire in America East action Saturday.

The Highlanders have gone 2-5 at home. NJIT ranks third in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Wildcats are 2-2 against conference opponents. New Hampshire is seventh in the America East scoring 66.1 points per game and is shooting 41.4%.

NJIT is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% New Hampshire allows to opponents. New Hampshire has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 43.0% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

The Highlanders and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Francis is shooting 34.9% and averaging 18.1 points for the Highlanders.

Emmanuel Okpomo is averaging 3.9 points for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

