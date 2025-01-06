McCollum leads Georgia Tech against Syracuse after 20-point showing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-7, 2-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (6-8, 0-3 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-7, 2-2 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (6-8, 0-3 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays Syracuse after Javian McCollum scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 85-64 win against the Boston College Eagles.

The Orange have gone 6-2 at home. Syracuse allows 79.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-2 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech has a 3-7 record against opponents over .500.

Syracuse’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 77.3 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 79.7 Syracuse gives up to opponents.

The Orange and Yellow Jackets match up Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Bunch is shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, while averaging 10.1 points.

Lance Terry is averaging 15.6 points for the Yellow Jackets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 3-7, averaging 74.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.