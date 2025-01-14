McCollum leads Georgia Tech against Clemson after 20-point game

Clemson Tigers (13-4, 5-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-9, 2-4 ACC) Atlanta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Clemson Tigers (13-4, 5-1 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-9, 2-4 ACC)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech plays Clemson after Javian McCollum scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 93-71 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 8-4 at home. Georgia Tech averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Tigers have gone 5-1 against ACC opponents. Clemson is 11-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Georgia Tech is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Clemson allows to opponents. Clemson averages 77.6 points per game, 4.4 more than the 73.2 Georgia Tech allows to opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Terry is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

Chase Hunter averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

