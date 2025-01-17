McCloud, UIC Flames to host Barnes and the Bradley Braves

Bradley Braves (8-8, 2-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (4-10, 1-4 MVC) Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces…

Bradley Braves (8-8, 2-3 MVC) at UIC Flames (4-10, 1-4 MVC)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC faces Bradley in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Flames are 3-3 on their home court. UIC is 2-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Braves have gone 2-3 against MVC opponents. Bradley is 1-0 in one-possession games.

UIC makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Bradley’s 39.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than UIC has given up to its opponents (44.6%).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kristian Young is averaging 2.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Flames.

Soleil Barnes is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Braves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Braves: 4-6, averaging 59.1 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.