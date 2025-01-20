McClain scores 20, Texas Southern beats Jackson State 81-73

HOUSTON (AP) — Kavion McClain’s 20 points helped Texas Southern defeat Jackson State 81-73 on Monday night. McClain also contributed…

HOUSTON (AP) — Kavion McClain’s 20 points helped Texas Southern defeat Jackson State 81-73 on Monday night.

McClain also contributed three steals for the Tigers (7-11, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Duane Posey scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Jaylen Wysinger shot 2 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Tigers (4-14, 4-1) were led by Dorian McMillian and Jayme Mitchell with 19 points apiece. Shannon Grant also had 15 points and eight rebounds.

Both teams play on Saturday. Texas Southern visits Alabama A&M and Jackson State hosts Bethune-Cookman.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.