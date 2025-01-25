McClain leads Texas Southern against Alabama A&M after 20-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (7-11, 4-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-12, 2-3 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Texas Southern Tigers (7-11, 4-1 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-12, 2-3 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern plays Alabama A&M after Kavion McClain scored 20 points in Texas Southern’s 81-73 win over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-5 at home. Alabama A&M is 5-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 against SWAC opponents. Texas Southern ranks ninth in the SWAC scoring 26.0 points per game in the paint led by Jaylen Wysinger averaging 3.7.

Alabama A&M’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Alabama A&M allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Bryant is averaging 14.5 points for the Bulldogs. Chad Moodie is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kenny Hunter is averaging nine points and 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers. McClain is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.